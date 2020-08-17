See How Popular Your Favorite Pop-Tarts Flavor Is!

There are so many Pop-Tarts flavors out there, sometimes it's hard to pick just one box. Rachael's favorite flavor Pop-Tarts since she was a kid, is Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts. She likes to eat the crust around the edges first and save the middle part (the best part) for last! Grunwald's favorite Pop-Tarts flavor, hands down, is Frosted Strawberry. And we learned something unusual about Grunwald, that he puts butter on his Pop-Tarts after he toasts them. Grunwald doesn't eat the outside of his Pop-Tartsl He picks the crust off and only eatr the middle.

According to Delish, Rachael's favorite Pop-Tart is the most popular one out there, and Grunwald's is the 8th most popular. See where your favorite flavor Pop-Tarts ranks in poplarity below:

1. Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tart

2. Cookies & Creme Pop-Tart

3. Pretzel Cinnamon Sugar Pop-Tart

4. Frosted S'Mores Pop-Tart

5. Frosted Fudge Pop-Tart

6. Hot Fudge Sundae Frosted Pop-Tart

7. Strawberry Pop-Tart

8. Frosted Strawverry Pop-Tart

9. Frosted Chocolate Cupcake Pop-Tart

10. Frosted Raspberry Pop-Tart

11. Frosted Blueberry Pop-Tart

12. Frosted Chocolate Chip Pop-Tart

13. Confetti Cupcake Pop-Tart

14. Frosted Chocolatey Churro Pop-Tart

15. Frosted Cherry Pop-Tart

16. Frosted wild Berry Pop-Tart

17. Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tart

18. Mer-Mazing Blue Raspberry Pop-Tart

19. Froot Loops Pop-Tart