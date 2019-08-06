Randy Houser, Walker Hayes And More To Play Arts, Beats & Eats!

WYCD will welcome Randy Houser, Phil Vassar, Walker Hayes and Matt Austin at this year's Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats powered by Flagstar Bank

All four artists will be performing on the Michigan Lottery Stage on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The 22nd Annual Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats will take place during Labor Day weekend in Downtown Royal Oak.

The festival offers more than 200 performances on nine stages, a highly ranked Juried Fine Arts Show, and local restaurants with some of the finest cuisine in Metro-Detroit.

You can find additional details at artsbeatseats.com.