Rascal Flatts Is Coming To DTE Energy Music Theatre This Summer

Country music group Rascal Flatts is headed back to Michigan.

The band will be performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Aug. 18. Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce will be the band’s openers.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Live Nation.

Rascal Flatts hit the country music scene in 2000 and has sold more than 22.5 million albums and has 15 No. 1 songs on the charts such as “Yours If You Want It,” “I Like The Sound of That,” and “Bless the Broken Road.”

The group has also won more awards in the past decade than any other country group with more than 40 wins.