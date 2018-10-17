Rascal Flatts Focusing On Quality Over Quantity With New Music

(99.5 WYCD) -- For years, Rascal Flatts did what most artists do and put out an album every one or two years like clockwork, but those days might be changing.

After 10 albums, Rascal Flatts are trying out a new, singles-based business model, which means that while “Back to Life” is a brand-new song, it’s not necessarily the lead single from a forthcoming album.

“I don’t know about a full album,” Joe Don Rooney told Billboard. “We’re kind of going single-by-song.” With about five new tracks in various stages of completeness, the band members say they’ll likely release them one at a time.

“We’re kind of at a place now where we’re fighting our old catalog, and there’s a lot of music out there that’s Rascal Flatts already,” Rooney continued. So a singles-based model “might be the new paradigm for Flatts for some time in the future. I don’t know how far that will be, but for now that’s kind of how we’re thinking.”

Jay DeMarcus added, “It seems like the new business model [now]. So we’re picking some songs that we love, cutting them and, like Joe Don just said, putting them out as we go, trying to still give our fans a lot of content.”

According to Billboard, LeVox says that breaking free of the traditional single/album/tour cycle almost 20 years into their career is “a huge breath of fresh air, and it also helps the song process.” Focusing on just one track at a time, he says, aids the band in honing in on making sure each release is “spectacular” without the added pressure of “trying to put 11 singles on a record [like] we’ve always tried to do. … This really gives us time to breathe, time to focus, time to write, time to really just concentrate on the song that we’re going to put out.”