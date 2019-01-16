Rascal Flatts' Restaurant Isn't Happening

(99.5 WYCD) -- Rascal Flatts' namesake series of restaurants will not be opening as planned.

"You may have notice our name was associated with a restaurant project," they write in an Instagram message posted on Jan. 11. "We licensed the use of our name to a restaurant developer a few years back but never participated in the ownership or development of the restaurants in any way. We are not responsible for any obligation of the developer RF, IP, LLC."

News of the "I Like the Sound of That" hitmakers line of restaurants first circulated in 2012, and through the years various sources have reported that there were locations opening in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Florida and Washington, D.C.

"Because we know you have been looking forward to enjoying our themed restaurants, we wanted to let you know that this project is no longer happening," they state. "We ended the agreement and do not have a business relationship with the developer. They are not authorized to use our name in any way. We wanted to be transparent to our fans in case there was any confusion related to our involvement in the restaurants."