Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Surprise Fans at Keith Urban Concert — See the Pics!

(99.5 WYCD) - Keith Urban put on the performance of a lifetime on Friday, Aug. 24 at his concert in Nashville — and it's all because of the very special guests he had on stage!

The country singer is a big supporter of his wife, Nicole Kidman, and apparently, he's even a bigger fan of her popular HBO show Big Little Lies because he had her co-star Reese Witherspoon waiting behind the curtain with her that night.

During his performance, he called two fans on stage. At first, two lucky fans named Sharona and Christina thought they were just going to hang out on stage with husband and wife Kidman and Urban, who asked one of the women if she liked Big Little Lies. "I am a huge fan of Big Little Lies!" Christina replied.

"Well you should meet someone else from Big Little Lies," Urban said. "If we're gonna be in Nashville, we should at least meet some Nashvillians."

Witherspoon came out on stage waving her hands and fan-girling like presumably every other person in attendance at this concert. The Legally Blonde star then did the honors of taking a selfie of the group, which actually came out very well.

After the Oscar-winning actresses and BFFs made their appearances, Reese took to Instagram to share behind the scenes photos of the three as well as one of her with Nicole and Keith's opening act Kelsea Ballerini. "Last night in #nashville ✨ Hanging with my friends @keithurban @kelseaballerini ------What an amazing concert ! ------" she wrote.

Keith followed up with the same photo. "NASHVILLE - U GUYS WERE PHENOMENAL TONITE-BIG LOVE FROM ALL OF US HERE BACKSTAGE TO ALL OF U. xxxxxxx - KU," the photo's caption read.