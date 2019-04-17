Reese's Is Freezing Its Easter Eggs For Fans To Enjoy In Summer

(99.5 WYCD) -- We all know that Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs are a delicacy.

Select fans are getting a chance to get their hands on some long after the Easter season has ended.

That's right -- the company is freezing batches of the iconic candy and will be giving them away during this upcoming summer, according to a press release.

"We know our fans dread the end of Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs season,” said Jan Grinstead, Easter manager. “So, we wanted to surprise them with a chance to get their hands on our iconic Eggs long after Easter.”

If you're a winner, you'll have 36 individually-wrapped Reese's eggs delivered to your doorstep during the hottest months of the year. Best frozen treat ever!