Reese's Is Freezing Its Easter Eggs For Fans To Enjoy In Summer
Nothing beats having 36 packs of your favorite Easter candy delivered on a hot summer's day.
(99.5 WYCD) -- We all know that Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs are a delicacy.
Select fans are getting a chance to get their hands on some long after the Easter season has ended.
That's right -- the company is freezing batches of the iconic candy and will be giving them away during this upcoming summer, according to a press release.
"We know our fans dread the end of Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs season,” said Jan Grinstead, Easter manager. “So, we wanted to surprise them with a chance to get their hands on our iconic Eggs long after Easter.”
If you're a winner, you'll have 36 individually-wrapped Reese's eggs delivered to your doorstep during the hottest months of the year. Best frozen treat ever!
Frozen Reese's Eggs will be the hottest thing around this summer. Don't miss out. Visit https://t.co/Uaov8AoEUE to sign up for your chance to get a package of Reese's Eggs this summer. #NotSorry #Sweepstakes. See Rules: https://t.co/ya78CkXuIe pic.twitter.com/ywAtTuwnLh— REESE'S (@reeses) April 16, 2019