Weather Channel Reporter Narrowly Dodges Giant Two By Four Coming For His Head During Live Hurricane Michael Report
It wasn't the only narrow miss.
Hurricane Michael brought misery to residents of the Florida panhandle, and a near-death experience for this weatherman.
Watch as The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore dodges out of the way a split second before a two by four comes flying at him like a giant dagger aimed right for his head.
Cantore nearly just got speared by 2x4 it seemed. #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/tyNWrymC3p— Tim Ballisty (@IrishEagle) October 10, 2018
Cantore was reporting live from Panama City Beach, Florida -- the eye of the storm -- when Hurricane Michael landed.
Like a true weather pro, he kept going.
Here are more weathercasters risking life and limb to bring their audiences live reports from the scene of the hurricane.
Powerful rain and strong winds slam Panama City Beach as #HurricaneMichael makes landfall. @JeffFlock is live in Panama City Beach with the latest on the Category 4 storm. https://t.co/fOv25s31cR pic.twitter.com/Lh4Ka8ha7i— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 10, 2018
Why does @BN9 have a pregnant reporter out covering #HurricaneMichael ----♂️----♂️ pic.twitter.com/yHvsQ3onkg— Erik Silvola (@Erik_Silvola) October 10, 2018
Jim Cantore for superhero? Here he saves a fellow reporter who nearly gets blown away.
SCARY: Weather Channel Meteorologist Jim Cantore comes to the rescue of NBC reporter Kerry Sanders when he nearly gets blown away by a wind gust during Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach: https://t.co/D52JDRgCyE pic.twitter.com/mJJDT1NUy9— WESH 2 News (@WESH) October 10, 2018