Weather Channel Reporter Narrowly Dodges Giant Two By Four Coming For His Head During Live Hurricane Michael Report

It wasn't the only narrow miss.

October 11, 2018
Hurricane Michael brought misery to residents of the Florida panhandle, and a near-death experience for this weatherman.

Watch as The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore dodges out of the way a split second before a two by four comes flying at him like a giant dagger aimed right for his head.

Cantore was reporting live from Panama City Beach, Florida -- the eye of the storm --  when Hurricane Michael landed.

Like a true weather pro, he kept going.

Here are more weathercasters risking life and limb to bring their audiences live reports from the scene of the hurricane.

Jim Cantore for superhero? Here he saves a fellow reporter who nearly gets blown away.

