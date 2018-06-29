A Researcher Needs 3600 Photos Of Your Man's Junk...For Research

Well, this is new. Maybe you've asked a guy for certain "pictures" at one time or another, but Missouri State University sociology professor Alicia Walker is asking for at least 3,600 pictures of men's, well, you know... for research.

Walker is doing research on how a man's size impacts all aspects of his life. All volunteers must be at least 22 years old, but can opt for an interview if they're not particularly comfortable with her earlier request.

You know, showing a complete stranger your junk.

3,600? You thirsty? Nah. Just studious.