Rising Country Artist Dies In Accidental Shooting

(99.5 WYCD) -- Justin Carter, a rising Texas country artist, has died following an accidental shooting. The gun was being used as a prop in a music video.

According to KTRK-TV in Houston, Texas, 35-year-old Carter was killed at his apartment in the Woodlands, an area north of Houston.

According to Mark Atherton of Triple Threat Management, who had signed Carter earlier in the week of his death, the artist was shooting a music video at his apartment on Saturday (March 16) when the gun went off.

Further details about Carter's death have not been made available.

“Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people’s eyes, to be the next Garth Brooks,” Atherton says. "He was always just so full of energy, just so fun ... He always had that personality kind of like the class clown, but when it was time to get down to business, he got down to it."

Carter was a "Texas-born and Texas-raised country boy to his core," according to his Facebook artist page bio. He was the only son of Cindy McClellan, who says that her son "was always there for everybody."

"His music was his world," McClellan adds.

According to Carter's Facebook page, he was at work on a solo album and had recently released two singles. He was also booking tour dates for 2019.

Triple Threat Management plans on putting out the rest of his music, with the proceeds going to his family. A fund for funeral expenses has also been set up.