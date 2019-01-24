5 Reasons Why You Feed Birds This Winter

Feeding the birds in your backyard is so important. Here's just 5 reasons why you need to get a bird feeder today!

1. Natural seed sources are gone in winter

Because many of the natural seed sources that birds prefer flower in summer (i.e., sunflowers), winter’s an especially tough time to find food. Plus, the winter means shorter days and less time being able to look for food.

2. Helps to prepare them for a spring mating season

When birds have access to more nutrients in winter, the spring mating season will be more successful. Chicks will have healthier weights, and egg laying will happen earlier.

3. Birds need those extra calories

In summer, backyard birds have a smorgasbord of foods to eat – insects, fruits, and abundant seeds. In winter, insects and fruits are nowhere to be found. While some birds migrate, the birds that don’t adjust their diet from fruit and insects to seeds.

4. Animals who like to prey on birds are hungry too.

When food’s harder for our feathered friends to find, it’s harder for squirrels, mice, raccoons, and stray cats to find, too. Help protect birds by placing food sources near safe brush or other natural coverage to keep birds fed while offering a place to hide.

5. Water sources are frozen

Offer running water to birds – it’s near-impossible to find on freezing winter days, and water is just as important as food. You’ll find that offering water makes your backyard the place to be for your favorite backyard birds.