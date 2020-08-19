Adopt Tesla Today!

Meet Tesla! She's looking for a home today from Michigan Humane!

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: 1 year, 8 months

About Me: If cute and sporty is what you're looking for, Tesla is your gal! Tesla is always up for what ever you've got planned and doesn't hesitate to join in the fun. She loves to run and play, meet new people, and LOVES to learn. Tesla wishes for her new family to have older children for her to romp around and play with as well as have plenty of opportunity for walks and training. Tesla's energy and play style can be a bit too much for some dogs so Tesla would love to meet your resident canines before she comes home!

Twinkle, our older shepherd from last week, is still looking for a forever home but we do have some folks interested in her so we’ve got our fingers crossed!

For more on any adoptable pets go to https://www.michiganhumane.org/ or call 866-MHUMANE