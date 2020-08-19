Adopt Tesla Today!

This adorable dog needs a home!

August 19, 2020
Rob and Holly
Tesla

Michigan Humane

Categories: 
Pet Of The Week

Meet Tesla! She's looking for a home today from Michigan Humane!

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: 1 year, 8 months

About Me: If cute and sporty is what you're looking for, Tesla is your gal! Tesla is always up for what ever you've got planned and doesn't hesitate to join in the fun. She loves to run and play, meet new people, and LOVES to learn. Tesla wishes for her new family to have older children for her to romp around and play with as well as have plenty of opportunity for walks and training. Tesla's energy and play style can be a bit too much for some dogs so Tesla would love to meet your resident canines before she comes home!

 Twinkle, our older shepherd from last week, is still looking for a forever home but we do have some folks interested in her so we’ve got our fingers crossed!

For more on any adoptable pets go to https://www.michiganhumane.org/ or call 866-MHUMANE

Tags: 
Dog Gone Pet of the Week
Pet of the week
adopt
Dog
dog rescue
rescue dog
adopt don't shop
Michigan Humane
Rob And Holly Show

Recent Podcast Audio
N2K: 15% Of Married Adults In Metro Detroit Would Be W/ Their Ex If It Wasn't For THIS!? WYCDFM: On-Demand
Great Day To Be Alive l 12-Year-Old Emma Saves Her Towns 4th Of July Parade WYCDFM: On-Demand
Best Weekend Ever l Renee in Waterford & Mike in Troy WYCDFM: On-Demand
Dillon Carmichael Reveals An Incredible Story Involving Trace Adkins, Talks New Music & More WYCDFM: On-Demand
Kenny Chesney Talks Gardening During Coronavirus WYCDFM: On-Demand
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer On When Life Returns To Normal In Michigan WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes