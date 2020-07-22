Adopt This American Bulldog Mix Today!

We're so happy that our "Dog Gone Pet of the Week" is back!

Meet Angel. She is a 5 year old American Bulldog mix! Angel is as sweet as can be! She’s looking for a low key home where she can get lots of cuddles and lots of attention. She needs a home without any cats and would need to meet any resident dogs prior to adoption. Please call Michigan Humane at 866-MHUMANE to set up a time to come and meet Angel!