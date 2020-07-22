Adopt This American Bulldog Mix Today!

Angel is ready for her fur-ever home from Michigan Humane Society

July 22, 2020
Rob and Holly
Angel the Dog

Michigan Humane Society

Categories: 
Local News

We're so happy that our "Dog Gone Pet of the Week" is back! 

Meet Angel. She is a 5 year old American Bulldog mix! Angel is as sweet as can be! She’s looking for a low key home where she can get lots of cuddles and lots of attention. She needs a home without any cats and would need to meet any resident dogs prior to adoption. Please call Michigan Humane at 866-MHUMANE to set up a time to come and meet Angel!

Tags: 
Dogs
Dog
Rescue
rescue dog
Bulldog
Adoption
pet adoption
pet rescue
michigan humane society
Dog Gone Pet of the Week
Pet of the week
Rob And Holly Show
Rob Stone
Holly Hutton

