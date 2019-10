Hey Hey Soccer Moms! Football Moms too! Are you tired of freezing your pa-tootie off? This needs to be the next thing to order off your phone.

It's called a Chaheati! It's a heated foldable camping chair and with four temperature settings. Get cozy at that next outdoor event with the Chaheati found here.

Note: This is not an ad - I'm just really excited about a heated chair and want you to know about it.