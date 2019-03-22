Best Job Ever? Company Wants To Pay Someone To Watch 20 Marvel Movies Leading Up To ‘Avengers: Endgame’

We’re only a few weeks away from Avengers: Endgame being released. It hits theaters on April 26th and Marvel will continue to dominate the box office with Captain Marvel still holding the #1 spot.

CableTV will pay $1,000 to someone who is willing to watch 20 Marvel movies leading up to the Avengers: Endgame premiere. The films are broken out into three MCU phases.

The job listing is here on CableTV’s website,

Here’s what the job pays and what else is included:

$1,000 from CableTV.com!

Every Marvel MCU Blu-Ray film for your collection

— All three MCU Blu-Ray box sets

— Black Panther

— Avengers: Infinity War

— Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Marvel Marathon Survival Kit

— Captain America popcorn popper

— Orville Redenbacher popcorn kernels

— Thanos Infinity Gauntlet mug

— Iron Man snuggie

— $100 Grubhub gift card

— And more Marvel gear than you can shake a giant green fist at!

If you’re interested in applying you can click here to find the application where you’ll need to fill out the ~200 word form with some information about your personal Marvel fandom.