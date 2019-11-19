Camel, Cow & Donkey Found Roaming Together

It's the sort of thing that Disney movies are made of or perhaps, with the Christmas season upon us, might be totally out of the norm. A camel, cow and donkey were seen roaming together along a Kansas road.

Police in Goddard, KS had asked for help in a Facebook post locating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).”

In the post, they said that if police couldn’t find the owners, they would be “halfway toward a live nativity this Christmas season.”

Update: The owners of the three amigos have been found!