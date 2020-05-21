Casting Call: You Could Be in a Music Video!
Have you always wanted to be in a music video? Here's your chance!
May 21, 2020
By: Rob Stone
Calling all party people! Have you ever wanted to be in a music video? I have, so we're filming one to my first single 'Firework Girl' this summer! All you have to do for a chance to be in the final video is:
Step 1: Download or Stream Rob Stone - 'Firework Girl' HERE!
Step 2: Wear your red, white and blue!
Step 3: Record a selfie video of yourself lip syncing or just partying to the song!
Step 4: Send your video to ROB@WYCD.COM with either written or verbal permission to use your video in the final production.
You're DONE!