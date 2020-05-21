Casting Call: You Could Be in a Music Video!

Have you always wanted to be in a music video? Here's your chance!

May 21, 2020
Rob and Holly
Rob Stone - Firework Girl

Rob Stone

Categories: 
Entertainment

By: Rob Stone 

Calling all party people! Have you ever wanted to be in a music video? I have, so we're filming one to my first single 'Firework Girl' this summer! All you have to do for a chance to be in the final video is:

Step 1: Download or Stream Rob Stone - 'Firework Girl' HERE!

Step 2: Wear your red, white and blue!

Step 3: Record a selfie video of yourself lip syncing or just partying to the song!

Step 4: Send your video to ROB@WYCD.COM with either written or verbal permission to use your video in the final production. 

You're DONE! 

 

Tags: 
Music Video
Rob Stone
Firework Girl
Casting
Casting Call
Detroit
Michigan
Pure Michigan
Lake
Boat
lake life
Red white and blue
America
USA
Party
party song
summer
summer song