Cedar Point Is Giving Everyday Heroes A Chance At Tickets for Life

Cedar Point is recognizing the hard work and sacrifices that our front line workers are making. They are awarding our heroes with a chance for the Ticket of a Lifetime! This means that they are giving away a ticket that affords the holder lifetime admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. You have from now through May 29th to nominate your hero by visiting cpeverydayheroes.com and share their story. Winners will be announced June 11th!