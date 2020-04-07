Children's Book Reading Show Debuts Today!

Teachers, parents & kids can read along from home and interact with this new show!

April 7, 2020
Rob and Holly
Read with Rob

Rob Stone

Categories: 
Entertainment

Teachers, parents and kids! Starting tomorrow at noon and each week, I invite you to read along with a new book! Like, comment and share with anyone looking to help keep the kids learning at home. Also make sure to comment with your favorite teacher and school and use #readwithrob as we’ll be honoring a new school and teacher every week!

Talk you today at noon on WYCD's fb and insta page! 

- Rob Stone 

Tags: 
Read with Rob
Read
Reading
Learn
learning
school
homeschool
Rob Stone
Teachers
Parents
Kids
children
children's book
Books

