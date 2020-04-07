Children's Book Reading Show Debuts Today!
Teachers, parents & kids can read along from home and interact with this new show!
April 7, 2020
Teachers, parents and kids! Starting tomorrow at noon and each week, I invite you to read along with a new book! Like, comment and share with anyone looking to help keep the kids learning at home. Also make sure to comment with your favorite teacher and school and use #readwithrob as we’ll be honoring a new school and teacher every week!
Talk you today at noon on WYCD's fb and insta page!
- Rob Stone