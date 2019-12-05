You Can't Get Away With A Hangover At This Workplace

If you think you're calling in next time you have a hangover at Chipotle, think again. Brian Niccol, the CEO for Chipotle states that when one of their workers calls in sick, a medical expert will check up on that person's condition. Next time you order up a burrito at Chipotle, you can rest assured that the employee crafting your meal isn't under the weather. "The nurse validates that it's not a hangover—you're really sick—and then we pay for the day off to get healthy again," reveals Niccol to Business Insider. Niccol says the reasoning behind all this is to keep customers safe. In 2017, the chain had a norovirus outbreak that affected diners at the VIrginia locations.