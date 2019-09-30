Deer refuses to leave bathtub

Police responded to a breaking and entering call in Fenton, MI on Wednesday September 25th.

It appears the deer was hit by a car and then crashed into a window of the home. The deer found it's way to the home's bathtub where it refused to leave.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources came and took the deer away. The deer just had a few scrapes and scratches and will be released back into the area it originated.

It should be noted that the deer did not knock over anything in the home.