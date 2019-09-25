Do You Believe the Latest Rumor About Blake & Gwen

Find out if it's true or not...

September 25, 2019
Rob and Holly
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment

By: Rob Stone 

In case you haven't heard, the latest rumor about Hollywood "it" couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani is that the couple is expecting twins. 

Blake shut down the rumors on Twitter in a sarcastic way...

The rumors about the two either being married or having children have been going around for three years. 

Do you think it's time to just let Gwen and Blake let you know what's happening in their life? How many times have you fallen for a rumor about the couple? 

