Do You Believe the Latest Rumor About Blake & Gwen

By: Rob Stone

In case you haven't heard, the latest rumor about Hollywood "it" couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani is that the couple is expecting twins.

Blake shut down the rumors on Twitter in a sarcastic way...

ohhhhhh @gwenstefani this stuff will be great for our twins!!!! https://t.co/pgCRZOwg3S — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 15, 2019

The rumors about the two either being married or having children have been going around for three years.

Do you think it's time to just let Gwen and Blake let you know what's happening in their life? How many times have you fallen for a rumor about the couple?