Dog Gone Pet of the Week!

Meet Ace! Available for Adopting from Michigan Humane

September 2, 2020
Rob and Holly
Ace the Dog

Michigan Humane

Categories: 
Pet Of The Week

Meet Ace! He's a 1 year old Lab mix available for adoption from Michigan Humane today!

About Ace: He is a bit timid at first of new environments but is a sweet and friendly dog who loves to play with toys.  He enjoyed meeting doggy friends here and may do well with a canine brother of sister. Ace would prefer a home with older children or even just adults. If you are looking for a running buddy or hiking pal, Ace may be the dog for you!

Visit michiganhumane.org or call 866-MHUMANE for more info! 

- Rob + Holly 

Tags: 
Pet of the week
Dog Gone Pet of the Week
Adoption
Rescue
pet rescue
Rob And Holly Show

Recent Podcast Audio
N2K: 15% Of Married Adults In Metro Detroit Would Be W/ Their Ex If It Wasn't For THIS!? WYCDFM: On-Demand
Great Day To Be Alive l 12-Year-Old Emma Saves Her Towns 4th Of July Parade WYCDFM: On-Demand
Best Weekend Ever l Renee in Waterford & Mike in Troy WYCDFM: On-Demand
Dillon Carmichael Reveals An Incredible Story Involving Trace Adkins, Talks New Music & More WYCDFM: On-Demand
Kenny Chesney Talks Gardening During Coronavirus WYCDFM: On-Demand
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer On When Life Returns To Normal In Michigan WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes