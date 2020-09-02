Dog Gone Pet of the Week!

Meet Ace! He's a 1 year old Lab mix available for adoption from Michigan Humane today!

About Ace: He is a bit timid at first of new environments but is a sweet and friendly dog who loves to play with toys. He enjoyed meeting doggy friends here and may do well with a canine brother of sister. Ace would prefer a home with older children or even just adults. If you are looking for a running buddy or hiking pal, Ace may be the dog for you!

Visit michiganhumane.org or call 866-MHUMANE for more info!

- Rob + Holly