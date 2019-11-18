Dolly Parton Wants You To Sing Jolene!

Well, the 9 to 5 star has issued a challenge for all Dolly lovers! Dolly Parton is challenging fans to record themselves singing her song "Jolene". It's all in celebration of her new show "Heartstrings", that's coming to Netflix on November 22nd.

Julianne Hough who stars as Jolene in one of the episodes of "Heartstrings" made the announcement on Twitter with a TikTok video. She says to use the hashtag: #JoleneChallenge when posting to social media.