Early Birds Are Getting More Money, Sex & Sleep Than Night Owls

By: The Rob + Holly Show

I think I need to take notes here. I have never been a morning person, but this survey is saying it may be super beneficial to start! The survey says early birds enjoy more sex each week compared to night owls. It's not much more but 3 times weekly versus twice a week could make a difference. The early risers also get one hour more sleep each day than people that stay up late. Early birds also make about $4,000 more per year than late night people.

Do you buy this? Do you notice a night and day difference between these types of people? Which one are you?

