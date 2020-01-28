Emoji Vanity License Plates Coming Soon?

By: Rob Stone

If a bill passes in Vermont, people will be adding emojis to their vanity plates on their vehicles. There will be 6 pre approved emojis that drivers can add to their plates if the bill passes. Which ones do you think will be approved? Better yet, which ones do you want on yours? I would definitely put a pair of "Rock On" hand emojis on mine!!

Vermont introduces bill to allow Emoji on license plate https://t.co/9vSj5CbRMI pic.twitter.com/OFwyiwdE2s — Meme That News (@memethatnews) January 28, 2020

