Emoji Vanity License Plates Coming Soon?

Which emojis would you put on your license plate?

January 28, 2020
Rob and Holly
Emojis

Rob Stone

Entertainment

If a bill passes in Vermont, people will be adding emojis to their vanity plates on their vehicles. There will be 6 pre approved emojis that drivers can add to their plates if the bill passes. Which ones do you think will be approved? Better yet, which ones do you want on yours? I would definitely put a pair of "Rock On" hand emojis on mine!! 

