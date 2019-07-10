Ever Dream of Living in Hawaii? This May Change Your Mind.

By: Rob Stone

I always wonder why I live in Michigan and not somewhere tropical. Especially in the winter. Reason one is; my whole family is here and reason two may come from a recent list of the most expensive states to live in. CNBC came up with the list and says their index was based on the cost of basic items that we need to live like groceries and housing.

Hawaii is at the top of the list. A half gallon of milk costs $4.18 and the monthly energy bill averages out to be $388 a month. California is the second most expensive state to live in. The rest of the top 5 are New York, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Other states in the top 10 include Oregon, Alaska, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

Do you think it's worth the extra money to live in paradise?

@RobStoneRadio