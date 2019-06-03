Faster Horses Party to Start Early This Year!

By: Rob Stone

The Party of the Summer, Faster Horses Festival, is set for July 19th - 21st at MIS with Keith Urban, Toby Keith, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and many more! If you've been to Faster Horses Festival before, you know many people move in as early as Thursday morning to set up camp. Now in it's 7th year, many have wondered if any live music would begin on Thursday night.

One local artist noticed a few years ago that fans wanted something to do Thursday night after they had set up their campsites, so he decided to play around a few campfires. The next year RJ Harper and his band decided to set up a mobile stage at Graves Farm and play a full fledged concert! Faster Horses party goers absolutely loved it! So this year, RJ and his band have decided to grow the early campsite concert even bigger by adding on more local acts to perform Thursday night before Faster Horses officially begins.

This year at Graves Farm you can expect to see a killer show from RJ Harper, plus David Shelby and possibly even myself! RJ, David and I are all excited to jam before one of the biggest festivals in the world and we're all proud to be from Michigan and to have Michigan host Faster Horses Festival.

See you in Graves Farm Thursday night July 18th after you set up camp!!!

Video of RJ Harper - For the Money (Official HD Video)

Video of Whatever It Takes

Video of Rob Stone - Firework Girl (Rockin&#039; That Red White &amp; Blue)

