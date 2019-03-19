Get Paid $1,000 To Adopt A Horse?

If you've always wanted a horse of your own...Today is your lucky day!

The federal government is willing to provide you up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained wild horse from the Bureau of Land Management.

The goal of the program is to reduce the bureau's recurring costs to care for unadopted and untrained wild horses and burros while helping to enable to confront a growing over-population of wild horses on fragile public rangelands.

Under the agency's adoption program qualified adopters would receive up to $1,000 when adopting an eligible wild horse or burro.

Under this program, adopters are eligible to receive:

$500 within 60 days of adoption of an untrained wild horse and burro

$500 within 60 days of titling the animal.

The agency said in a statement that approximately 50,000 unadopted and unsold are cared for by the agency every year.

You can visit the Bureau's website for more information.