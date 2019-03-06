Fifty Shades of Grey Type Cruise to Set Sail

By: The Rob + Holly Show

When you're out in the middle of the ocean, no one can hear you moan. Perhaps that's what organizers had in mind while planning an adults-only cruise that borrows a page or two from "Fifty Shades Of Grey". Setting sail for Cozumel and Grand Cayman from Tampa next February 13, the five-night, strictly 21-plus trip will feature events ranging from the usual fare to titillating. Comedy nights and dance parties are on the Temptation Caribbean Cruise schedule, as well as topless-optional sunbathing, themed "fantasy parties," and more. Those wishing to act out their inner Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele can check out the "Naughty by Nature Red Room," where couples can "expand, experiment and enhance their sexual freedom in a surreal atmosphere," says the press release.

Ever taken a cruise? What's the best part? Would you enjoy a kids-free cruise?