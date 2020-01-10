Free Beer For Anyone Turning 21 in 2020 - Here's How!

Everyone looks forward to their 21st birthday and now there's even more to look forward to this year if you are turning 21! Natural Light is giving free beer to anyone turning 21 in 2020. All you need to do is go to mybeerrebate.com at any point in 2020 and use the offer number AB-1999. You will need to prove you turned 21 this year and provide a receipt of UPC code for the beer. Then, Nattie Light will refund you the cost. See! Free Beer! You are welcome!