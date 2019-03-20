How can you get free popcorn at the movies??

Emagine is bringing back March Jersey Days at all locations from Friday March 22nd to Monday, April 8th!!   You'll get a free 44oz popcorn when you wear a jersey to any movie.  The jersey can be from any favorite sports team in any league and at any level.

This offer is available in theatre only. Patrons must purchase a movie ticket to redeem this offer. Only one redemption per guest per day. This offer expires on 4/8/19.  For a complete list of locations, please visit: www.emagine-entertainment.com

 

 

 

