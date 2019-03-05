How to get paid to eat Chocolate!

Cadbury has the perfect job for people who could never eat too much chocolate.

The company is looking for chocolate tasters who can, you guessed it, taste their new candies.

The part-time position in Wokingham, England would allow you work alongside a team of fellow chocolate tasters and provide feedback to the company.

No experience is required and full training will be provided to help develop your taste buds and vocabulary used in the chocolatier world.

The gig pays $14 an hour. Cadbury will be accepting applications until March 8. Be aware this is a part time position.

Apply for it here