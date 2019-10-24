Gilmore Girls Fans Can Now Eat Lunch At Lorelai's House In Stars Hollow

Grab your girlfriends who love the Gilmore Girls and make your way to California! This winter, the Warner Brothers Studio in Burbank are offering a holiday-themed tour of the "Gilmore Girls" set as part of the studio tour. Guests can have lunch at Lorelai's house which includes pizza, pop tarts and coffee. Also, you'll be able to see Luke's diner and Stars Hollow town square. To purchase tickets visit Warner Brothers website here.