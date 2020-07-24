Who is Hardy's New Song "Give Heaven Some Hell" about?
July 24, 2020
Hardy's new song "Give Heaven Some Hell" is the conversation we've all probably had with a loved one who's gone now. While Hardy says he didn't write the song with anyone specifically in mind, it is a conversation between someone who has passed on and someone who is still amongst the living. Props to the additional songwriters Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and Hunter Phelps as together; they have written the song that many can relate to. Watch it here.