Who is Hardy's New Song "Give Heaven Some Hell" about?

July 24, 2020
Rob and Holly
Hardy
Categories: 
Music

Hardy's new song "Give Heaven Some Hell" is the conversation we've all probably had with a loved one who's gone now. While Hardy says he didn't write the song with anyone specifically in mind, it is a conversation between someone who has passed on and someone who is still amongst the living.  Props to the additional songwriters Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and Hunter Phelps as together; they have written the song that many can relate to. Watch it here.

Tags: 
Hardy
Country Music
new music
heaven

