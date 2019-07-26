Harleys, Cowboy Boots And Holy Matrimony: First Wedding Ever Hosted At Coyote Joe's

(99.5 WYCD) -- Love was in the air Thursday night at country bar Coyote Joe's in Shelby Township as Daniel and Kathleen Norville became the first couple to say 'I do.'

99.5 WYCD's Rob Stone officiated the wedding in front of friends, family, wedding crashers and even Facebook Live.

Daniel and Kathleen's journey began at Coyote Joe's, so that's where they wanted to make their love official. While Daniel was impressing the girls with his bull riding skills, Kathleen said to herself, “I’m going to make that cowboy mine!” But a year went by and they still weren’t together.

Then fate intervened. Dan won tickets to WYCD’s Ten Man Jam and asked Kathleen to go.

Ever since that night, they have been inseparable.

Thursday began a remarkable journey for this couple.

To get there, Daniel has overcome many obstacles in life, including epilepsy and even cancer, and strives to motivate others to conquer any challenges they face in life. Kathleen has spent most of her life helping troubled young people.

George Fox/WYCD

Together they plan on giving back to the community in whatever way they can, as a team for life.

George Fox/WYCD

Congratulations, Daniel and Kathleen! 99.5 WYCD wishes you a happy marriage.