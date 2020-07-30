Family Needs Help Finding Recipe Box Sold At Eastpointe Garage Sale

Help is needed in finding the person who purchased a small recipe box at a yard sale on Oak Street behind the Eastpointe post office. Toni Hutchins says, "The box contains recipes from my deceased Aunt, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and was sold by accident. We would greatly like this back and would be happy to send back copies of all the recipes to whoever bought it."

If you have any information please call Toni Hutchins at 906-430-5860.

Below is picture of what one of the recipe cards looks like.