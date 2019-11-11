How A Local Dentist Is Helping Veterans In Need

Once Dr. Matthew J. Bruzek opened his dentist office in 2017, he and his wife, Laura started holding their annual Veterans Day event.

Bruzek who is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy believes it's important to give back to the men and women that have given so much for us. They provide fellow veterans who are unemployed or under employed and have no dental insurance dental care and cleaning. All services this year on November 11th to veterans are free of charge. They also arrange for lunch, snacks and refreshments in their lobby.

