Jurassic World 3 Looking For People To Get Eaten By Dinosaurs

Update: Freeman Casting has removed the casting call from its website.

Calling all actors!

Jurassic World 3 will be filming in Merritt between Feb. 25 and March 6.

According to a casting call, they're looking for people to play "dinosaur food," i.e. mill workers, fishermen and townsfolk.

"Anyone, male or female, between the ages of 25 and 65 can apply," reads the post.

Applicants must have reliable transport and must be available for one to two days.

Jurrasic World stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabella Sermon and Laura Dern, to name a few. The third installment of the trilogy is the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

