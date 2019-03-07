You can have your own Kelsea Ballerini!
Barbie is celebrating her 60th Anniversary this year.
To celebrate International Women's Day on March 8th, Barbie created a line of dolls that honor women they have deemed role models.
Some of the women being honored with a doll are Yara Shahidi actress from Black'ish/Grown'ish tv show, Naomi Osaka-tennis player, Adwoa Aboah-British/Ghanaian fashion model and .....you guessed it - Kelsea Ballerini!!!
The collection will honor 20 women from 18 countries.
Barbie will close the "Dream Gap" by donating money to organizations aimed at "leveling the playing field for girls."