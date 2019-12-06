You Can Buy Lakefront Michigan Property From DNR

In Michigan, you're either the person who is always "going up north" or you know someone who is. Maybe you've gotten your cabin or cottage passed down to you from family or maybe you go up north only to visit friends who own property. If you've had a dream of owning your own little piece of "up north"; your dream can come true! The Department of Natural Resources is auctioning off hundreds of acres of publically-owned land! Some of the land is buried in forests and adjacent to roads, other parcels have lakefront views, prime bird-watching spots, and isolated trails.

The cost of some of the 148 parcels of land range from $500 to $89,000. You can see the full list here. The auction starts Dec. 10 and goes until Jan. 8.