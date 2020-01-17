Local Teen Raises Over $60K For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Travis Ilitch is from the Detroit area and at just 17 years old, he raised $61,390 for St.Jude Children's Research Hospital. He was the No. 2 top fundraiser/St. Jude Hero in the 2019 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend and was recognized for his tremendous efforts during the pasta party the evening before the race. He has been fundraising for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend annually since 2014, for 6 years in total now. He runs the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend every year with his mother, Kelle.

Because St.Jude Children's Research Hospital is so important to WYCD, we wanted to recognize Travis's efforts. Check out the video of what happened at his visit with WYCD with Rob Stone and Holly Hutton.

If you'd like to help support Travis and St.Jude, here is the link to his 2020 fundraising site: http://heroes.stjude.org/TravisIlitch2020