Here's One Way A Man Avoided A DUI

On Sunday a man was arrested after he allegedly stole an electric shopping cart from a Walmart in Livingston Parish because he thought it would save him from getting a DWI.

The Sheriff's Office says it got a report around midnight that someone had shown up in the parking lot of a bar riding the stolen cart.

32 year old Brice Williams admitted to stealing the cart from the nearby Walmart. He said he had come from another bar and feared he would get arrested for DWI if he drove his own vehicle to the bar.

Williams bond was set at $2,500 and he is being charged with unauthorized use of a moveable.