Meals on Wheels Teams with Local Business to Feed Seniors

Macomb County Meals on Wheels has partnered with MyDeal Graphics in St. Clair Shores to raise money, raise awareness and deliver food to seniors who can’t leave their homes. Through an online Store https://mydealgraphics.com/meals-on-wheels-store/, $5 of every shirt purchased goes directly to Meals on Wheels which feeds one senior! (Free Shipping!) Their initial goal is to fund 2000 meals.

The MyDeal/Meals on Wheels unique T-Shirt design amplifies the need during these very different times with a circle representing strength and unity around a smaller Wheel connected to the outside circle. Three smaller solid circles denote the need in many locations. The most important feature is that everything is connected to show we are in this together!

Join in the crusade to help our seniors get a meal delivered and proudly purchase and wear your T-shirt to spark conversations for all to get involved.

Go to https://mydealgraphics.com/meals-on-wheels-store/ to make your donation today!

Meals on Wheels is an organization that delivers daily meals to seniors in Macomb County who are shut-ins.

MyDeal Graphics Inc. is a long-standing St. Clair Shores production facility that works with Schools, Churches, leagues etc. for all their printed apparel needs.

