Meet Sparky The Senior Terrier Who Needs A Home

Say hi to Sparky! He's a super handsome wire-haird Jack Russel Terrier and we’re trying to find him a home.

He's a senior boy, but has a few great years left in him. Plus, he qualifies for a free adoption in November thanks to a grant from the ASPCA trying to find homes for senior dogs.

Adopt him today from the Michigan Humane Society. He's located at the Berman Center for Animal Care. (900 N. Newburgh Road in Westland)