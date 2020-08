Twinkle is a Shepherd mix big lady with a big heart. She is almost six year old. She loves everyone she meets and is overall an easy going gal. She enjoys going for walks and cuddling up on the couch. Twinkle would prefer to be the only dog in her new home, so she can soak up all the loving she can get. Twinkle is wishing upon a star, that her forever family will come scoop her up today.