Melvindale native Phillip Andrew Barbb is a 2x Daytime Emmy®-nominated TV Producer, Leadership Coach, and Keynote Speaker. He's come home to celebrate the release his book "All the Reasons Why I Hate My 28 Year Old Boss". Barbb is signing copies of his book on December 18th at the Writers Room in Detroit. All the details for the free entry to the book signing can be found here.



