MI Humane Hosts Giddy Up Pup This Weekend in Detroit!

Sellers Subaru presents the inaugural Michigan Humane Giddy Up Pup on Sunday, October 6 at Detroit’s historic Eastern Market! This is a rare opportunity for riders to bring their horses and walk or trot along the city streets, led by the Detroit Mounted Police.

Don’t have a horse? Then bring your dog! The full route is 5 miles and is an estimated two hour walk for horses and humans alike, but we will have shorter courses to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants. Start or join a team or go solo with your best friend.

Click HERE to Join our team! The "Rob + Holly Dog & Pony Show!"

See more information on the event benefitting the Michigan Humane Society HERE!