Michigan Can Drink More Than Any Other State (almost)

When you're drinking beer, how many does it take for you to feel tipsy?

There's a recent survey that is saying it takes the average person from Michigan 4.02 beers to feel tipsy. Congrats to Michigan because we are almost leading the way in the state who has the highest tolerance. The only other state with a higher tolerance is Arizona because it takes them 4.04 beers.

1) Arizona 4.04

2) Michigan 4.02

3) Maine 3.88

4) Wisconsin 3.88

5) Missouri 3.87

The national average is 3.45 beers according to Alcohol.org





