Moms who get massages are nicer people

Mom burn-out is a real issue and finally it's getting attention from the scientific community. Studies show that self care is important in combating Mommy Burn-out. One of the biggest self-care choices can be massage. Massage can help reduce stress, provide relief for pain and help anxiety. A study published in Depress Anxiety showed that their participants experienced a signifcant reduction in anxiety after 12 weeks of massage treatments. If you're feeling mommy burn out; regular massages could be the answer!